Jonathan Dixon, vice president of sales at Arla, Simon Millard, director of food at FareShare, and Andrew Shaw, supply chain director for UK and Ireland at Nestlé at FareShare's distribution centre in Wombwell.Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

TWO of the UK’s biggest food manufacturers announced during an event at a Dearne Valley food charity's HQ they are to donate the equivalent of 1.25 million breakfasts across the UK to families and communities in need.

Representatives from Arla and Nestlé visited FareShare's Barnsley distribution centre – on the Aldham Industrial Estate in Wombwell – to reveal Arla will be providing Cravendale milk and Nestlé will be providing cereal including Shreddies to contribute towards breakfasts for organisations supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the UK.

The national manufacturers are both part of the Coronation Food Project, which was launched in November 2023, and supports FareShare’s goal to bring together businesses from across the food industry to collaborate on new ways to address food insecurity and reduce food waste.

Jonathan Dixon, vice president of sales at Arla, said: “At Arla Foods, we believe that everyone has the right to eat well and we’re committed to providing natural, nutritious dairy, that’s made in the best possible way.

“We also know that there are still some families who don’t have access to nutritious breakfasts, and this can have an impact on health and development.

“We hope that through this partnership with Nestlé and FareShare we are able to help provide milk to those most in need.”

Andrew Shaw, supply chain director for UK and Ireland at Nestlé, said: “We know just how important the first of meal of the day is, but in the current climate more and more people are starting the day with an empty stomach.

“That’s why we wanted to work with Arla and FareShare to provide breakfast to those who need it the most.”

Simon Millard, director of food at FareShare, said: “As FareShare enters its 30th year, we want to look ahead to the future of tackling food waste.

“By joining forces, Arla and Nestlé are setting a great example to others in the industry of how working together can help unlock even greater environmental and social impact.

“Arla and Nestlé are long-standing supporters of FareShare.