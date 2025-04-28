Flats plan for former Wath club

Flats plan: The scheme would be in Wath upon Dearne's Conservation Area

WATH’S former Dearne Burlington Club could be converted into apartments under new proposals put to Rotherham Council.

The plan would include creating 11 apartments within the building, on High Street, which would involve creating a two storey extension, and a second at first floor level.

The interior of the building would also require remodelling, to make way for the new accommodation.

There have been no planning applications affecting the site, which was a private members club, since the mid-1970s, but now the idea is to put 11 flats, most capable of housing two people, into the building.

An office would be created on the ground floor, with pedestrian access via the existing entrance to High Street. Parking for 15 cars would also be created, along with a secure bin storage area.

The building is in the Wath upon Dearne Conservation Area, though the impact of changes to the building is deemed to be ‘negligible’, according to a planning assessment.

The building itself is not regarded as a ‘heritage asset’, according to the application.

It states: “The character of the Conservation Area within the vicinity of the site has been diluted by more modern development.

“The appearance of the application site from the High Street will remain relatively unchanged given the location of the proposed extensions and their set back within the site.

“Overall, the proposed development is considered to preserve the character of the Wath upon Dearne conservation Area.”

A decision on the planning application will be made later by Rotherham Council