Flats plan for disused sports and social club

A FORMER social club could be converted to provide four new homes in Wombwell, under plans for the future of the building.

Kelvin Grove Sports and Social Club in Wombwell has ceased operating and now plans have been submitted to convert the ground floor into four new flats.

They would sit alongside two existing flats on the first storey of the building, with the car park outside - big enough to take eight vehicles - left intact to provide space for residents’ cars.

The application states: “There are many residential properties in the area and the proposed use will not be out of character and be in-keeping with the local area.”

It suggests: “There will be little impact to neighbouring properties in the form of overlooking and overshadowing.

“The proposed use of flats would be better suited to the neighbouring properties as the previous social club would have had more people using the building with more opportunity for overlooking into neighbouring properties as well as late night noise and nuisance.

“The proposed use should be more sympathetic to the surrounding area.”

Some additional windows have been proposed as part of the redevelopment, but existing windows have also be utilised in the plan.

Local amenities: Wombwell centre is close to the old club building

The scheme involves: “Utilising the existing building envelope and floor area, it is proposed that four self-contained flats give the best layout and size.

“All four flats have generous sized living accommodation, bedrooms and bathrooms/kitchen areas.

“Each flat can achieve two bedrooms,” the application states.

The location is highlighted as being close to Wombwell town centre, in addition to other amenities.

A decision on the plan will be made later by Barnsley Council.