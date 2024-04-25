Charlotte Brooke

Katy Baker, Issy Wroe Wright, Charlotte Brooke and Arabella Rodrigo joined forces during the 2020 lockdown, having previously performed individually in the West End.

They bring Girls Night Out to the Civic on June 15, with the show described as a “powerhouse, glittery cabaret” blending “outrageous vocals, rip-roaring humour and unapologetic horniness”.

A production spokesperson added: “Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes. They’ve been called ‘the most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit’ by the Sunday Express and Six meets Bridesmaids by legendary drag queen Danny Beard.”

The girls say: “Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is a medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”