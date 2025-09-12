Flags, funding and 'forgotten' Maltby – Q&A with Jake Richards

NEW ROLE: Jake Richards, who represents Rother Valley, has been appointed a Justice Minister

JAKE Richards' new government job doesn't mean he will forget Maltby – even if everybody outside the town has.

Whitehall's new Justice Minister has used the term "forgotten" to describe the area, suggesting that its problems have barely been addressed since the pit closed in 2013, ending over 100 years of mining.

But in a Q&A session with the Advertiser, he pledged to campaign for investment for Maltby – which he described as "a wonderful place" – and also addressed the recent proliferation of England flags.

Mr Richards, who this month became the first MP for Rother Valley to be in government since 1942, says he is determined not to let constituency work fall from his grasp – a promise made by John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) when he became Defence Secretary.

MEETING IN MALTBY: Jake Richards with Rachel Reeves earlier this year

Q: What observations have the public already made to you to support the view that Maltby is "forgotten?" Is it any more forgotten than other Rotherham suburbs?

A: “Over the last year, I have spoken to hundreds of Maltby’s residents.

“Time and time again, they tell me they feel like Maltby hasn’t had the investment it needs.

“Following the closure of the pit, little attention has been given to ensuring Maltby has the tools it needs to thrive.

An England flag flying in Maltby

“It isn’t the fact that Maltby is necessarily any more forgotten, but there are areas of deprivation in Maltby that require investment to give the area a much-needed boost and regeneration.

“It is my job to fight for these places.”

Q: Do you have a wish list for improved facilities? A: “The government have a Plan for Neighbourhoods, and I am hopeful that fighting for Maltby down in Parliament and within the corridors of power will put Maltby on the radar of those making important decisions about funding.

“In terms of a wish list for improved facilities, it is about identifying areas of need that the community feel needs attention, whether that be community facilities, playgrounds and green spaces, or leisure services.”

Q: The meeting you had with Rachel Reeves – what specifics did you put to her, and can you really see her making a special case for an area she might not be au fait with?

A: “I have met with the Chancellor on several occasions, including earlier this summer, and at every opportunity have continued to make the case for the need for further investment in Maltby.

"Back in 2023, I brought her to Maltby to see the town and emphasised the need for funding and talked her through my ideas to improve Maltby.

“It is a wonderful place – full of community spirit and friendship but needs the government’s support to rebuild and renew. Many people in Maltby have lost faith that governments, of all political colours, believe in them or listen to them.

"I hope this can change.”

Q: Labour returned to power in July last year, should some investments have been made already? A: “At the Spending Review in June, the government made some choices to rebalance funding to people and communities who for too long have been left behind and forgotten.

"I have been fighting like hell to get funding for our area as part of a new Plan for Neighbourhoods and I am hopeful something can be done soon.”

Q: What is your view on the spray painting, the England flags and the recent march through Maltby? A: "I am a patriot and have no problem with people flying our country’s flag.

“I am determined to ensure that our flag is not exclusively adopted by the far-right but represents the large majority in Britain – who are proud of our history and believe strongly in building a better future."