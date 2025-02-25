Fishling lake plan to boost holiday economy

Hooton Lane, in Slade Hooton.

A NEW fishing lake, with six accommodation pods for holidaymakers, could be created in a Rotherham village under development plans.

The proposal has been put forwards by Russ Gale, who lives at Hooton Lane, in Slade Hooton, where he has a livery yard and other outbuildings, in addition to his home.

That site covers around 3.6 hectares in total and he has asked Rotherham Council for permission to develop a sixth of it with the lake and pods.

It is currently used as paddock land, but would be redeveloped with a lake, to help meet a demand for angling holidays in this country, along with six small accommodation pods.

They would be built off-site and constructed at the development, which would be located off Main Street, using an existing access, to provide accommodation for small numbers of visitors.

Planning documents state: “It will provide a location for visitors to use as a base whilst fishing, visiting the local heritage assets and enjoying the public footpaths.

“The fishing pond is intended to be used only by those staying in the fishing pods.

“There will be no other amenities block on the site as each pod will be self-sufficient.

“The whole area provides a good fishing holiday “offer” and contributes considerably to the local economy.

“The current proposal will add to this “offer” and also contribute to the local economy by attracting visitors who will no doubt spend locally whilst they are on holiday and also add to the employment of local service providers in terms of maintenance of the pond, cleaning and equipment.”

The site is in the Green Belt, which is normally protected from development, but the application suggests that the proposal is in keeping with planning policies around supporting prosperous rural economies.

An assessment of the holiday industry around fishing states: “The increase in holiday venues which have a fishing lake reflects tourism’s recognition that there’s a huge market for attracting anglers to stay with them rather than booking a more traditional holiday hotel or cottage elsewhere.

“The clear attraction of a fishing venue is that they are likely to be set in attractive countryside.”

A decision on the application will be made later.