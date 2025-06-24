First residents on new Maltby estate expected to move in this year

A NEW development of 185 homes is going ahead in Maltby under a £46m project, with the first residents expected to be handed their keys later this year.

The development is on Tickhill Road and will include two, three and four bedroomed homes, with some built as terraces and semis as well as detached homes.

Prices will start from £220,000, for two bedroomed homes.

Of the 185 homes, 25 per cent have been designated affordable housing, which is now a planning requirement. They will be used to help those who would struggle to afford housing in regular market conditions.

Progress: Honey are in the process of building in Maltby

Honey will also be making a £786,000 contribution to local initiatives that will benefit the community.

Hargreaves Land promoted the site in Maltby, securing a greenbelt release in Rotherham Council’s Local Plan in 2018 and subsequently secured planning permission early last year.

Work has already started on site and new homes are expected to be available for sale shortly, with the first residents expected to move in by the winter.

Sheffield-basedHoney is behind the development and has been expanding since the brand was launched in 2022. It has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer Mark Mitchell said: “There is strong demand for high-specification new homes in Maltby and our development will give local buyers the opportunity to own one of our thoughtfully designed homes.

“Now that we have been granted planning permission, we look forward to being able to start on site and welcoming the first residents into their new homes.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature freestanding bath and full height tiling.

All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.