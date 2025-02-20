First new food outlet announced for Forge Island

Leader of Rotherham Council Cllr Chris Read in front of the unit at Forge Island where the new bar and restaurant will be. Photo by Dean Atkins.

VETRO Lounge, a new bar and restaurant, will become the first food and drink venue to open at Forge Island – and you won’t have to wait long to try it.

Part of the Loungers family, Vetro Lounge will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids, gluten-free and vegan menus when it opens on Wednesday, April 30.

Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.

“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for both residents and visitors alike.

The Arc Cinema at Forge Island that has proved popular since it opened last September. Photo by Kerrie Beddows.

“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.

“We are forging ahead with our plans for a revitalised town centre that reflects Rotherham’s potential, and Vetro Lounge is an important step in making that vision a reality. I look forward to seeing it thrive and to the many more great things ahead for our community.”

The Advertiser understands that another announcement for a second food outlet at Forge Island is imminent with the success of the cinema attracting interest. Footfall across the town centre was 10 per cent higher in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Arc Cinema Rotherham was the best performing cinema in its chain during December, which Cllr Read said further emphasised the need to fill the currently vacant units.

He said: “It has been frustrating when matters out of our hands has led to empty units around the cinema but Vetro Lounge is the first of the high quality names that we can announce.

"It shows that people want to be part of it.”

Vetro Lounge – pronounced vay-tro, the Italian word for glass, a nod to Rotherham’s glassmaking heritage at sites like Catcliffe Glass Cone – will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu.

John English, head of community, The Lounges, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Vetro Lounge at the end of April. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Forge Island’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

The family-friendly restaurant will also feature a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads. A full menu, highchairs and baby-changing facilities are also available.

With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Vetro Lounge will welcome locals and visitors looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events. It will join the already open Arc Cinema and Travelodge at Forge Island.