First menopause information course to be held
A COMMUNITY trust and football club partnership is hosting its first menopause information course.
Rotherham United Community Trust and Rotherham United Women Football Club launched the menopause well-being project, funded by Sport England, last month including Support, Dance and Chat events.
A three-part course titled 'Menopause – Your Questions Answered' covering key topics including nutrition, exercise, and sleep will be held on Thursdays November 2, 9 and 16 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm at the Goal Zone at New York Stadium.
To book a place email [email protected].