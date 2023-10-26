Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

First menopause information course to be held

A COMMUNITY trust and football club partnership is hosting its first menopause information course.
By Jill Theobald
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Keeping fit at the launch of the project (photo by Kerrie Beddows)Keeping fit at the launch of the project (photo by Kerrie Beddows)
Keeping fit at the launch of the project (photo by Kerrie Beddows)

Rotherham United Community Trust and Rotherham United Women Football Club launched the menopause well-being project, funded by Sport England, last month including Support, Dance and Chat events.

A three-part course titled 'Menopause – Your Questions Answered' covering key topics including nutrition, exercise, and sleep will be held on Thursdays November 2, 9 and 16 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm at the Goal Zone at New York Stadium.

To book a place email [email protected].

Related topics:MenopauseDanceQuestions