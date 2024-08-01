Maysoon Shafiq, TRFT's first female Muslim chaplain

A HEALTHCARE trust's first female Muslim chaplaincy lead has said she hopes to be a “role model” and “pave the way” for others in her new role.

Maysoon Shafiq has joined Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust as lead chaplain – the first time a female Muslim has held the position.

Known for her efforts in bridging gaps between different faiths and beliefs, Maysoon has extensive experience organising events, seminars, and conferences across West Yorkshire and the UK and has played a leading role in fostering understanding and knowledge about Islam among both Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

She has been honoured twice with the ‘Religious Advocate of the Year’ award at the British Muslim Awards and also named ‘Most Impactful Alimah’– female Islamic scholar – at the British Mosque Awards.

Maysoon said: “I have always advocated for women’s rights, and this position will inspire other female Muslims who may feel hesitant or shy about applying for similar roles.

“I hope to be a role model and pave the way for them.”

The trust's chaplaincy department provides spiritual, pastoral, and religious care to patients, staff, students, and visitors.

Maysoon added: “Our chaplaincy team is committed to providing compassionate support and guidance to everyone, regardless of faith or beliefs.

“We offer a listening ear, spiritual counsel, and a safe space for patients, staff, and visitors to explore their spiritual needs and find comfort during challenging times.”

Maysoon is also in the final stages of a PhD at Sheffield Hallam University, where her research focuses on the under-use of palliative care services by the Muslim community.