First ever joint leaders announced at 104-year-old club

SERVICE ABOVE SELF: (L-R) Michael Sumption, Sybil Roach-Tennant, Julia Crookes, and Geoffrey Cooper

THE local branch of a global network of volunteers has announced two members have begun sharing the role of president for the first time in its 104-year history.

Michael Sumption and Geoffrey Cooper took office at the Rotary Club of Rotherham.

Rotary, which has the motto ‘Service Above Self’, is a global network of volunteers that unites men and women from all walks of life to provide humanitarian service through clubs in more than 200 countries.

A Rotherham Club spokesperson said: “Michael and Geoffrey plan to cooperate closely following many months of planning for the year ahead.

HONOURED: Advertiser columnist David Clay received the award for 16 years service

“In fact, they hit the ground running when three members were honoured with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Awards for exemplary service – Rotarians James Ogley and Chris Holmes, and David Clay who, standing down after 16 years as club secretary, was given the highest possible award.”

The club has also inducted two new members, Sybil Roach-Tennant and Julia Crookes – the daughter of Rotherham Rotary Club’s longest serving member, Michael Brumpton – with the latter becoming the new secretary.

David Clay – a long-standing wine expert columnist for the Advertiser – said he was “honoured” to receive the Fellow Award.

“When I became secretary in 2009 I was told the rule was that I had to retire after five years,” he said.

“After 16 very enjoyable years I am pleased to hand over to Julia, one of our new, and very efficient, members.”

Michael Sumption, joint president, said: “I joined Rotary 40 years ago, but believe I still have sufficient energy to take on leadership – but without the fellowship of the other members, that energy would soon be dissipated.

“An example is the energy which comes with working with young people and our new art competition across the borough’s schools which we hope will become an annual event.

“Following the harrowing riots last year, children are challenged to portray in paint Our Rotherham and what it means to them.

“Judging the exhibits will be an immense pleasure as well as giving the children a sense of pride in themselves and their home town.”