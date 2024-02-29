Bill Wright in the parent bedroom on the neonatal unit at Rotherham, which W. Wright Electrical and Mechanical has sponsored.

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes appeal received the major boost from W. Wright Electrical and Mechanical after they sponsored one of the neonatal unit’s new parent bedrooms.

The Sheffield-based firm’s donation will allow parents of premature and poorly babies to stay close to their precious newborns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Bill Wright said: “We are honoured to be part of the Tiny Toes appeal and to support the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.

“We love to give back to the community and believe in the importance of supporting families during challenging times.

“We hope that our contribution will make a meaningful difference for parents and their newborns on the neonatal unit and were proud to see it progress so wonderfully. The team has pulled out all the stops to make it happen.”

The charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses and schools, the appeal has raised a third of its target so far.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has refurbished the neonatal unit for the first time in 40 years to future-proof it for generations to come and the charity is continuing to fundraise in 2024.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, added: “The first bedroom was top of our ‘wish list’ so we’re thrilled to see it completed. It will provide comfort to families for generations to come and we are truly grateful for the partnership with W. Wright’s.

“We are now keen to find corporate sponsors for the remaining two family rooms and other key facilities, equipment and projects for the neonatal unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re looking for funding for everything from recliner chairs, baby diaries, furniture, cots and skylights – all extras which the NHS cannot afford.

“It’s a great opportunity for businesses in particular to do something wonderful for the NHS, to have a lasting impact on the care we provide while also fulfilling your environmental, social and governance policies, too.”