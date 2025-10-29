Firm's fundraising walk will do 'wonders' for charity

WALK: Ann Levick (third on left) with Families First volunteers and Roy Hatfield Group staff

A FAMILY-RUN business has made great strides for a Rotherham charity – by raising more than £2,200 from a fund-raising walk in the Peak District.

Twenty-two members of staff at Roy Hatfield Group took part in the Curbar Edge Challenge in Hope Valley with big-hearted directors, Grant and Mark Hatfield, pledging £100 per staff member who completed the walk in aid of Rotherham Families First - plus an extra day off.

Meanwhile weigh bridge co-ordinator Emma Monks had an extra fundraising pot in the cabin at the business' HQ on Fullerton Road, raising an additional £180.16 thanks to the generous lorry drivers.

Based at Parkgate Shopping, Rotherham Families First collect and redistribute clothing, basic household items and toys to vulnerable individuals and families in and across the borough.

Chair Ann Levick said: How wonderful to receive such a massive donation such as this - what wonders we can do with such an amount of money.

“We are so lucky to have a Rotherham company such as The Roy Hatfield group supporting us and I look forward to us hopefully working together for a long time to come.”

Jackie Biggin, admin co-ordinator at Roy Hatfield Group, said: “The team went to Rotherham Families First's distribution centre to present the cheque, and meet and see first-hand the work they do there.

“We couldn't believe they were all volunteers, and had no paid staff, and that has made a big difference to people here at the company, seeing what a difference they make.”