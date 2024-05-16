Dare-devils: Kate Grosvenor and Vickie Clarke Brown

AN APPEAL to find 100 people each willing to raise £1,000 for Wentworth Woodhouse sparked a flame inside empowerment coach Kate Grosvenor.

So she has now signed up for the Big House Heroes Campaign and is to do a sponsored firewalk in the mansion’s grounds on October 19.

And although the official target is for the heroes to raise £1,000, she is hoping to achieve ten times that figure.

Money raised by the heroes will be used to help with the restoration and upkeep of the stately home, in the hands of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust since 2017, when it was sold for £7m.

It has eye-watering running costs, including £200 a day just to keep the lights on.

Kate will be joined by up to 100 people and first to sign up is Barnsley finance director Vickie Clarke Brown.

Client turned best friend, Barnsley finance director Vickie Clarke Brown.

Kate said: “Actually the whole thing was Vickie’s idea. She is a member of the Company of Cutlers and once told fellow Cutler and WWPT chair Dame Julie Kenny that she would walk over hot coals for her, so we decided to make it a reality.”

Although the stunt may sound dangerous, she is taking a five day firewalking course in advance, to make sure she has the right technique.

Kate, who lives at Roche Abbey, added: “I’m doing it for the house, and also for me. “

“Fire walking is about overcoming fear, something I've lived in for most of my life - I grew up with an alcoholic mother and later experienced domestic violence in a relationship.

“I became a head teacher but by 2016 I was obese, addicted to painkillers and anti-depressants and unable to pay my bills. I managed to rebuild myself and I became a life coach to help people avoid the things I went through. Fear is our common enemy and it’s all in our heads.”

Entrants are being urged to raise their own funds via sponsorship and will receive 90 minutes of training on the night. “I will be teaching them how to unlock the power of the mind and special firewalk techniques,” said Kate.

Vickie is hoping to raise £1,000.

Until May 25th, there are 30 firewalk places available for £77. The standard price is then £97. A proportion of ticket sales income is being donated to the Big House Heroes campaign.

Supporters can sign up via Kate’s events website www.kategrosvenorevents.com

The trust is looking to its business supporters to swell the ranks of its heroes and fundraising manager Carole Foster said: “We have a very loyal band of businesses who have supported us from the beginning.