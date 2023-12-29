Firefighters tackle two arson attacks overnight
FIREFIGHTERS spent over an hour tackling two deliberately started blazes overnight.
Refuse was deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Canklow Road – earlier this year dubbed the worst in Rotherham for arson attacks.
Firefighters from Rotherham station used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 8.01pm.
A crew from Dearne station later attended a deliberate car fire at 9.32pm on Clayton Lane, Thurnscoe.
They came away at 10.08pm.