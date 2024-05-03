A SYFR vehicle

The crew were called to Hall Road, Moorgate at 9.10pm last night and came away at 10pm.

Elsewhere in the borough, firefighters tackled two arson attacks after skips were set alight.

The first skip was deliberately set on fire at 10.55pm on Riverside Way, Templeborough.

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended the incident and left the scene at 11.15pm.

Tankersley firefighters were later called out to a deliberate skip fire in the early hours of this morning.