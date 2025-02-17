Fire service gets a reboot, with a new recruit for the Dearne station

Boost: A new vehicle will be based at Dearne fire station

CHANGES will begin from April to remove fire brigade inefficiency as the South Yorkshire service gets a reboot.

That will include moving a small vehicle, used to respond to relatively minor incidents like bin or grass fires being moved to the Dearne station.

It is currently based at Cudworth in Barnsley and will move when work starts on the package of changes, designed to guide the fire and rescue service’s future for the next three years begins from the start of April.

The new plan follows a period of public consultations and was approved by councillors who sit on South Yorkshire Fire Authority, the political body which guides the direction of the service.

Work will also be done to improve performance and promote an inclusive workplace culture, with service chiefs setting themselves the ambition of becoming on the country’s leading fire and rescue services.

The changes are detailed in the Community Risk Management Plan 2025-2028.

Every fire service publishes such plans, to explain the steps they will take to make them safer and address risks in their local area.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Simon Dunker, said: “Thank you to everyone who read and gave us feedback on our plans for the next three years.

“Responding to emergencies efficiently and effectively remains our number one priority as a fire and rescue service.

“But we also deliver other important work to make local people safer and our Community Risk Management Plan is a way we demonstrate how we combine all our resources to address risks in South Yorkshire.”

Almost 300 people responded to the consultation.