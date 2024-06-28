Fire crews called after car ends up on its side following collision

By Jill Theobald
Published 28th Jun 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 11:26 BST
FIREFIGHTERS from Maltby, Rotherham and Aston Park were called to a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

Crews attended the incident at 12.30am on Bawtry Road, Wickersley.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “One car was on its side.

“Everyone was out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“The crew left the scene at 12.50am.”

