A SYFR truck

FIREFIGHTERS from Maltby, Rotherham and Aston Park were called to a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

Crews attended the incident at 12.30am on Bawtry Road, Wickersley.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “One car was on its side.

“Everyone was out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

