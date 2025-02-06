Finding 'purpose and passion' in arts and culture

Abi Cobb - pic by James Mulkeen

WHEN I heard that Rotherham was going to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025, I’d finished sixth form and was struggling to find my own career path.

I was always creative, but I was told growing up that I’d have to leave Rotherham to get a career in the arts.

I secured a place on the first cohort of Children’s Capital of Culture traineeships in 2022, working at Gulliver’s for six months before becoming an engagement assistant for Children’s Capital of Culture in 2023.

This took me on a journey that I believe no university degree could ever have taken me on.

Signals Festival

I found real purpose and passion in helping others experience arts and culture within Rotherham, learned things about myself I never knew I was capable of, and got a starring role in some really interesting creative projects.

At 21 years old, I am now the engagement manager for the Children’s Capital of Culture programme, ensuring the year-long celebration plans for 2025 are designed by young people, for young people.

I work alongside a massive group of other young people from Rotherham who are genuinely changing the fortunes of our home town.

It feels different now, there’s a real buzz in the air and it feels like we’re building something genuine and long-lasting.

We’re delivering youth events like Rotherham’s never seen before, making the town centre a more energetic place to be, encouraging more creativity in schools, giving young people access to more arts qualifications and skills, and giving work to young artists and creatives trying to get their first break here.

And I’m proud to be one of them.

Young people do not need to leave Rotherham to work in the creative sector.

There is so much talent in our borough, from the performers we’ve booked for music festivals, to young film-makers who now work at Netflix.

The legacy of these traineeship schemes is magical and many of the young people who are part of the programme are now established as photographers, illustrators, writers and artists – all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield.

Children’s Capital of Culture: February Highlights

February 8: Sheffield DocFest screening documentary film Ladies Only at Riverside Library. A poetry workshop will follow.

February 14-22: Signals music festival will showcase an exciting line-up of performances by young artists and bands in Rotherham town centre, interactive music-making workshops,and pop-up performances across the borough.

February 22–23: Catcliffe Glass Cone will be fired up again – play The Furnace, a musical machine built of memory, melody, and light in an installation for all ages created by Paperfinch Theatre, Catcliffe families and community groups.