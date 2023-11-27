Film of inspirational teen cancer victim Lulu Blundell in running for award

AN EMOTIONAL film celebrating the life of an inspirational teenager who died of cancer is in the running for an award.

Lulu Blundell and mum Carolyn at a music festival

Lulu Blundell (19), who died on New Year’s Day this year, reflects on living with her terminal diagnosis in the short clip.

Her words are read by mum Caroline in the video, which needs public votes to get through to the next stage of the Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lulu shares her thoughts on how it is possible to find happiness in any situation – and she urges people to make those around them smile and stop worrying because “life is too short”.

The film was released in May to spearhead the Teenage Cancer Trust’s #talkaboutdying campaign – and has been seen all across the world.

Carolyn said: “To see some good come from our pain has helped those who loved Lulu so very much keep on putting one foot in front of the other.

“We so hope the film and our contributions to it help others in the most difficult of times to do the same.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotherham youngster Lulu was supported throughout her treatment by the Teenage Cancer Trust team at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital, and by the Freeman Hospital after relapsin while studying at Newcastle University.

The trust’s support meant that Lulu’s final months could be spent making memories at Glastonbury and on a girls’ holiday to Magaluf, among many of the experiences she wanted.

The film also includes the moment Lulu crossed the line at her Run with Lulu event in September 2022. She organised the 5km event with her family and rugby club to raise money for the trust – bringin in £21,000 to support other young people with cancer.

In total, the family has raised more than £100,000 for the cause – and the film has brought more attention to her story,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heather Bowen, relationship manager at the trust, said: “We are so grateful to Lulu’s family for allowing us to share her story through this beautiful film, which celebrates Lulu’s life and the Teenage Cancer Trust and NHS staff who go above and beyond to support young people with cancer.”