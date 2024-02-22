Register
BREAKING

Film-makers win 100th award as movie heads for the big screen

FATHER and daughter film-makers Dean and Rebecca Sills are celebrating after notching their 100th award.
By Andrew Mosley
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
FILMING: Dean and Rebecca set the camera rollingFILMING: Dean and Rebecca set the camera rolling
FILMING: Dean and Rebecca set the camera rolling

Dean (55) and Rebecca (25), from Bolton upon Dearne ,have scooped prizes in festivals all over the world since starting their short film venture.

They won prizes for a number of nature films, then branched out with western A Dollar To Die For – the first movie of that genre to be shot in the Dearne Valley – and are now achieving more success with Rebecca's mining film, Regeneration.

And now the movie is set to be screened at Cineworld in Barnsley on Monday March 11 at 11am on Screen 4.

Most Popular
REGENERATION: Rebecca and Dean are set for the big screenREGENERATION: Rebecca and Dean are set for the big screen
REGENERATION: Rebecca and Dean are set for the big screen

Regeneration, which includes interviews, archive footage and portraits of what life is like in the Dearne Valley, tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end. It also discusses the miners’ strike of 1984-1985.

Rebecca said: “I am very proud of this film and so grateful to Dan and Oli at Cineworld in Barnsley for this wonderful opportunity.

"My dad and I went to a test screening and seeing my film on the big screen in the cinema was one of those pinch yourself moments.

“The screening is free, so anyone who is interested in my short can attend. We hope to see many ex-miners and their families there for this amazing event.

"Thanks to everyone who helped with the making of this film, especially ex-miners like John Greaves and John Beard. I made the film as part of my MA in Filmmaking and it helped me to achieve a first class honours degree."

Dean said: “This is a very proud moment. As filmmakers we do everything ourselves, from my daughter directing Regeneration to myself narrating the film.

"The film is emotional at times, taking us all on a journey back to a lost world. I think many people will be moved by this film and not just people from the mining communities.

"A huge thank you to Dan and Oli for giving us this screening at Cineworld in the Glassworks in Barnsley. It means the world to us and it’s great for our town.

"We are very proud of our Rebecca and what she’s achieved so far as a film-maker.”

Related topics:Dearne Valley