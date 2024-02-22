FILMING: Dean and Rebecca set the camera rolling

Dean (55) and Rebecca (25), from Bolton upon Dearne ,have scooped prizes in festivals all over the world since starting their short film venture.

They won prizes for a number of nature films, then branched out with western A Dollar To Die For – the first movie of that genre to be shot in the Dearne Valley – and are now achieving more success with Rebecca's mining film, Regeneration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the movie is set to be screened at Cineworld in Barnsley on Monday March 11 at 11am on Screen 4.

REGENERATION: Rebecca and Dean are set for the big screen

Regeneration, which includes interviews, archive footage and portraits of what life is like in the Dearne Valley, tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end. It also discusses the miners’ strike of 1984-1985.

Rebecca said: “I am very proud of this film and so grateful to Dan and Oli at Cineworld in Barnsley for this wonderful opportunity.

"My dad and I went to a test screening and seeing my film on the big screen in the cinema was one of those pinch yourself moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The screening is free, so anyone who is interested in my short can attend. We hope to see many ex-miners and their families there for this amazing event.

"Thanks to everyone who helped with the making of this film, especially ex-miners like John Greaves and John Beard. I made the film as part of my MA in Filmmaking and it helped me to achieve a first class honours degree."

Dean said: “This is a very proud moment. As filmmakers we do everything ourselves, from my daughter directing Regeneration to myself narrating the film.

"The film is emotional at times, taking us all on a journey back to a lost world. I think many people will be moved by this film and not just people from the mining communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A huge thank you to Dan and Oli for giving us this screening at Cineworld in the Glassworks in Barnsley. It means the world to us and it’s great for our town.