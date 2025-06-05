Figures for NHS staff compensation payouts

TWO NHS trusts which serve Rotherham have paid out more than £400,000 in damages to staff since 2019.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust settled 24 of 40 claims, with more than £209,000 going to claimants, while Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS FT had a larger bill - just over £230,000.

That organisations had fewer claims, at 27, with only 17 of them settled with damages paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘average’ payout at that trust was therefore higher, but the figures could have been skewed by one, or more, big claims.

The figures go towards a total of £2.8 million paid out to staff across South Yorkshire’s seven NHS trusts.

Over a five year period, a total of 400 staff members brought claims against their employers, with 253 of those winning damages.

The statistics illustrate that not all of those who bring claims for damages see a successful outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fewest successful claimants were star from Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS FT, where only 13 people won cases, from 39 who mounted legal challenges, winning a toal of £126,722 in compensation.

Statistics: Not all claims were successful

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had the lowest compensation bill, at £87,587, with 19 people winning cash settlements, from 36 who raised complaints.

Data has been gathered by Legal Expert, online lawyers.

Solicitor Bethany Wych-Peers said: “With an overstretched NH which faces workforce shortages and mounting pressures, the welfare of some of the most essential frontline workers can slip too the bottom of the priority list and fall short of what they deserve.

“Behind each of these cases there may be a nurse, paramedic, healthcare assistant or porter whose ability to care for others was compromised.”