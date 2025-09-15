Fifth man due in court in connection with Rotherham disturbance

Sheffield Magistrates Court

A FIFTH man is due in court today charged in connection with a disturbance in Rotherham which has left a man in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.16am on Monday (September 8) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Bradley Stevenson, (30), of Shelley Drive, Rotherham, is charged with section 20 assault, violent disorder and dangerous driving.

“He has also been charged with section 20 assault in connection to a separate incident from January 2025.

“Stevenson has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 15.

“Four other men have been charged in connection with this incident.

“Dean Cruickshanks, (30), of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder, possessing a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving.

“Stephen Heeley, (26), of Leicester Road, Dinnington, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place.

“Liam Hancock, (33), of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Michael Hall, (44), of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

“All four men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8 2025.

“Two people, a 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Temporary Det Chf Insp Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in this case, said:

“I would like to express my thanks to you, our local communities.

“We have been provided with important information which has proved crucial and has helped in our investigation into ascertaining how a young man was left fighting for his life.

“Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones.

“If you can help with our ongoing investigation, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 251 of September 8 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.