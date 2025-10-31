Festive hospital fundraising campaign to shine bright

DBTH's festive appeal is returning for 2026

A HEALTHCARE trust has announced the return of a “special tradition” with its seasonal appeal for the 2025 festive season.

Last year’s Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign saw the exteriors of all three hospital sites, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital and Bassetlaw Hospital, sparkling over the Christmas period with 24 festive and dazzling stars.

Since its launch in 2020, the campaign has raised tens of thousands of pounds thanks to local businesses, schools and families, with last year’s campaign raising a grand total of £15,200 in star sponsorship.

All funds raised are devoted to enhancing patient care, supporting families and uplifting hospital staff through projects beyond NHS provisions.

This year – DBTH Charity's largest star offering to date – will see 58 stars available for sponsorship across DRI, Bassetlaw Hospital and at a new location, Bawtry.

The charity will also be hosting a festive Christmas fair at Bawtry New Hall on 29 December earlier in the day before the switch-on.

Ross Jarvie, Chairman at Visit Bawtry (Bawtry Retail Association), said “We are delighted to be part of the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign.

“This gives us an opportunity to combine two of our favourite things – supporting local charities and Christmas!”

Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager for DBTH Charity, said: “We’re really excited that for the first time we’ll be taking our stars outside of the hospital grounds, working in partnership with Visit Bawtry and Ziniz Restaurant.

“This is going to be an amazing opportunity and we’ll be working with retailers throughout the month to help raise vital funds for DBTH Charity with a host of fundraising activities, including attending Bawtry’s famous Christmas Light Switch on event on Sunday, November 30.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at DBTH, said: “Our Shining Stars has become a special tradition for our hospitals and communities.

“Every star represents a memory, festive cheer and the generosity of our supporters, whose contributions help us go ‘above and beyond’ for our patients and colleagues.

“I’m pleased to see the campaign grow even further this year, reaching into Bawtry for the first time, and I’m looking forward to seeing the stars shining across our sites once again.”