FESTIVE fundraisers are being urged to unleash their inner elf this Christmas to boost an NHS charity’s appeal.

Gemma and Tom Blackwell, baby Acacia and sisters Alana and Aariya

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity's 'National Elf Service' campaign will return from December 11 to 17, with an official Christmas Jumper Day on December 14.

The charity is encouraging elves young and old to swap their school uniforms, office suits or work -from-home joggers for their glitziest jumpers or seasonal fancy dress to raise money to boost the charity’s Tiny Toes appeal, which aims to raise £150,000 to fund the redevelopment of the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The existing unit was designed in the late 1970s and built 40 years ago meaning its constantly-used facilities are now worn and outdated.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust will completely refurbish the space to future-proof it for generations to come, with the charity fundraising for the added extras.

Baby Acacia Blackwell’s care on the neonatal unit has inspired her family to get involved in National Elf Service Week.

Acacia was born at 27 weeks and five days, weighing just 1lb 5oz and needed a platelet transfusion blood transfusions plus support with her breathing throughout the first month of her life.

Mum Gemma (29), from Aston, said: “Even though I’d given birth to two babies before, it was incredibly daunting having Acacia so early.

I had pre-eclampsia too, so I was poorly as well as Acacia.

“Nothing can prepare you for seeing your tiny baby in an incubator – it’s heart-breaking.

“One we got over the shock and the realisation that we’d be spending weeks, maybe months with Acacia on the neonatal unit, it became a home from home.

“Staff on the ward were incredible and nothing is ever too much trouble.”

She added: “I’d urge people to please support the Tiny Toes appeal in any way you can and help the charity to raise as much as possible.

“Every penny will help families like us to and to raise awareness about premature babies and the care they need.”

For more information, get in touch with the charity team on 01709 426821 or [email protected].