Festive fun in town centre for lights switch-on
The much-anticipated event, which regularly sees 6,000 people pack into All Saints’ Square, saw performances on the Main Stage in Market Square from the Civic Theatre's Panto Cast and authentic eight-piece Ska band, The Superskas.
Over on the All Saints’ Square stage beside the Christmas Tree, there were sets from several young musicians including Tom Kilner, Rotherham Rogues, and The Motion, adding local talent into the mix.
Elsewhere, energetic entertainment brought the streets to life including Kitsch and Sync Collective roaming around with tap dancing reindeer, Pif-Paf's Theatre's 'Moths at Work' and a performance of ‘A Christmas Carriage’ by Markmark Productions.
All Saints’ Square was the place to be for the all-important switch on by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor and his family.
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Coun Denise Lelliott said: “The lights switch-on event is a fantastic family event that brings lots of fun and excitement as we light up the town centre for Christmas.
“It’s a well-loved tradition with live entertainment, music, and comedy.”
The event also featured a gift and outdoor market as well as a selection children’s rides situated along Effingham Street.
There will be three other festive treats in the run-up to Christmas in the town centre including The Winter Festival with WOW Rotherham and the Family Maker Day on Saturday, November 25 and Christmas at Rotherham Minster on Friday December, 8 .