Festive fun goes to new heights at theme park attraction

Resort director Craig Seedhouse in the sleigh room at Gulliver's Valley - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A ROTHER Valley resort has been transformed into a winter wonderland and is taking its seasonal celebrations to new heights – literally!

Guests at Gulliver’s Valley can expect bags of festive fun at the theme park this Christmas, with an array of packages available which include access to selected Christmas rides and attractions, as well as a visit to the Elf workshop, where children can choose their own gift.

For the first time the resort in the Rother Valley is also offering a new immersive experience with the opportunity to enter Santa’s Grotto via the Enchanted Elevator.

After entering the ‘Enchanted Elevator’, families get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole during the ride and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself.

Young visitors pose for a festive photo during their visit to Christmas at Gulliver's Valley - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “The Enchanted Elevator is an exciting addition to Christmas at Gulliver’s Valley and we’re sure it’s an experience our young visitors will love.

“Santa has been busy preparing his house for visitors – and we are told he will be making sure his elves don’t get up to any mischief!

“We are so excited that Christmas at Gulliver’s Valley is up and running.

“It’s the most wonderful and magical time of the year and we just love seeing the enjoyment in the faces of our young guests and their families.”

Santa Claus ready for visitors to the Winter Wonderland at Gulliver's Valley, which is open until Christmas Eve - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

There are also Santa Sleepover packages available in the resort’s fantastic range of unique themed accommodation and families can savour the fun, laughter and magic of panto season with Sleeping Beauty which is set to wow audiences on selected dates between Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, January 4 2025.

“This is what Gulliver’s was created for,” added Craig.

"We are all about bringing families together to share wonderful times and magical experiences and to create long-lasting memories.

“This festive season is no different.

"With a host of fun activities on offer including our Santa’s Grotto, the new Enchanted Elevator, sleepover packages and our hilarious Sleeping Beauty panto there really is something for everyone here at Gulliver’s Valley this Christmas.”