HUNDREDS of parents, carers and young people from across South Yorkshire were treated to a magical, festive experience at a Rotherham theme park.

SYCF guests enjoy a visit to Gulliver's Valley

Gulliver’s Valley invited South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and the charities and organisations they work with to the fun-filled day of Christmas celebration which included access to the outdoor rides and attractions and watching the Gulliver’s Christmas Show along with a meal.

The theme park asked SYCF to help distribute the 500 tickets across the extensive network of community groups they fund.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at SYCF, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park for this very generous gesture.

“It was a wonderful way to help some of the less fortunate families we work with across the region, including households affected by the recent floods.”

Alison Ainley attended with her daughter, Jade, aged 11, who has a rare genetic condition called CDKL5.

Alison said: “I’ve never seen Jade so happy. I’ve never been able to take her to a theme park before in case it wasn’t suitable, but the rides she went on were amazing.

“She wouldn’t sit still for excitement, her smile just said it all!”

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We were so pleased to help spread some Christmas cheer to those who need an extra treat this year.