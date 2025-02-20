Festival builds to a high note this weekend

Class Zero

SIGNALS, Rotherham’s free youth music festival, builds to a high note on Saturday and Sunday (February22-23) with the Signals Weekender, spotlighting some of the best young bands and musicians from across the borough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival hub bus at All Saints Square will open at 10am on Saturday, where festival wristbands and maps for the brand new music trail can be collected.

The hub will also host free family craft workshops, the Orchestra of Objects and DJs right through until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the free music trail from 10am to 2.20pm on Saturday to experience live performances from a host of local musicians including Bridie Sutton, Cole Foxton, Caelan Smith, Kavya Bhosle, Joey J, Lucy Nixon and Ella Walker.

The trail will take in unusual locations across town including Riverside Records, McDonalds, Rock Out Music Provision, Shaun’s Authentic Caribbean Uptown Takeaway and Rotherham United.

Then from 2.30-6.30pm, head over to Rotherham College for the festival’s yearly talent showcase AMP-UP, a platform for the borough’s young bands and artists from The Kostanzas to Class Zero. Concluding the packed Saturday schedule is a show-stopping live improvisational performance by young Rotherham artists and Sheffield’s Emergence Collective at Forge Island between 7–8.30pm.

Festival organiser at Rotherham Music Liam O’Shea said: “The Signals Weekender is going to be an epic two days of live music and art which will bring this brilliant festival to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come and celebrate all that Rotherham’s young musicians and performers have to offer – you won’t be disappointed.”

As well as live music on every corner, festival goers can also experience The Furnace, an interactive immersive art installation at Catcliffe Cone.

Developed by Paperfinch Theatre with Catcliffe families, community groups and students from Rotherham College, this giant interactive instrument blends history and heritage with music and technology.

Added Liam: “Everyone is invited to tinkle, tap, twist, and turn to weave a symphony of light and sound that echoes out of the Cone and onto the streets of Catcliffe village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The large-scale youth music festival is a collaboration between Children’s Capital of Culture, Rotherham Music, RMBC Events and local young people.

Visit www.rotherhammusic.co.uk to find out more about Signals 2025.