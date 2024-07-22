Rotherham Dance Studio at the Civic Theatre

A PROUD dance school head has hailed her students as an “absolute pleasure to teach” following three sold-out shows at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Rotherham Dance Centre performed 'Get Your Groove On' – a family show featuring music from all genres – over three nights with one of the performances attended by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen.

Principal Debbie Corker said: “My students range in age from three to 60 and are of all abilities.

“They work so hard and put in so much effort – they are an absolute pleasure to teach.

“This year so far the students have performed at the Children’s Capital of Culture and Rotherham Pride events on the main stage and later this month at The Plough in Wingfield at their fun day on July 27.

“My students will literally dance anywhere!

“They just love performing.

“One of my students, Grace Pink, is leaving us in September to continue her dance training at one of the country’s leading dance colleges – Addict Dance Academy in Leicester.

“Grace has danced with me for the last 14 years, she is a credit to the school and I can’t wait to see were it takes her.

“We also have a number of workshops booked in for the students over the summer with various industry professionals including the delightful Natalie Pilkington who is on her summer break from the hit musical 'Six' in London's West End.

“I always try and give my students the best opportunities.

“We have recently returned from Butlins in Skegness where we took part in a dance weekend with other schools from around the country.

“In December last year 40 of my students even took to the floor at the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom – it doesn’t get much better than that!”

But now after their trio of performances of 'Get Your Groove On' to a full-house each night at the Civic, it is back to the hard work in the studio.

Added Debbie: “My students are currently preparing for the first of three planned exam sessions towards the end of the year.”