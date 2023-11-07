GIVING BACK: Paul Spencer

Paul Spencer, whose son George suffers from a life-limiting condition, is keen to give back to the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and has already exceeded his £500 Doncaster 10K fundraising target.

Mr Spencer said: “We’ve had home visits to help with George when I have been away with work. The team that come out are lovely, experienced people and their support is fantastic.

“We are strong as a family unit and my wife Sarah plays an irreplaceable role with George’s care but Bluebell Wood, through their experience working with families and children with complex needs, can provide tailored support which helps bridge the gap in the support that's needed.”

The Bluebell Wood charity provides care to children and young people with life-shortening conditions and is currently supporting over 300 families.

The 10K will take place on November 26, beginning at Doncaster racecourse.

Paul, who has been a keen runner for two years to improve his general health and fitness, says he is no stranger to running events ands is looking forward to taking part..

He said: “I’ve taken part in a fair few running events, including two marathons, and raised money for various charities. I’m training as much as possible and I'm looking to smash out a new PB at Doncaster 10K event.”

There are 29 fundraisers who will be running for Bluebell Wood at the Doncaster 10k.

Eleanor Hughes, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Paul and all our runners go for it at the Doncaster City 10K.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the runners for their fantastic fundraising and to our brilliant volunteers who enable us to give them all the support they need on the day. Every penny raised will help us continue to be there for families who need us.

“Best of luck – we can’t wait to cheer you on over the finishing line.”