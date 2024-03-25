Dean Charlton (left) and his dad Glenn Charlton, who are reopening the Hooton Walled Nursery at Hooton Roberts - photos by Kerrie Beddows

Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, the newly opened Hooton’s Walled Nursery has been taken on by two new nurserymen, Dean Charlton and his father Glenn, who are working together to restore the four-acre walled garden in Hooton Roberts back to its former glory.

“The site dates back to the 1700s,” said Dean, “and has strong connections with the Manor House – which is now the Earl of Strafford Pub opposite – as it used to provide vegetables as a kitchen walled garden.

“This site is steeped in history.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a lot of heritage here and we want to be sensitive to that.

“We will grow the majority of the plants ourselves on-site as a traditional nursery and the complete opposite to a garden centre – there will be no tea room, no shop, just plants.

“With so many nurserymen and women now retiring there is a real demand for UK-grown peat-free plants – the public are hungry for good quality, locally grown plants.”

Dean (35) previously trained and worked as a gardener at Great Dixter, a historic house and gardens in East Sussex for six years, and wants to bring the knowledge and expertise learned there to the independent family business which specialises in ornamental grasses, hardy annuals and unusual perennials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to introduce an educational element here and get students and apprentices in,” said Dean.

“At Great Dixter students would come from the US, Japan, Sweden – all over the world – there was a two-year waiting list.

“It's those ecological traditions of bio-diversity and propagation techniques from cuttings and seeds.

“We want to train people in that going forward – with so many plant nurseries closing throughout the country, it’s vital we keep these skills and knowledge alive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working with dad Glenn (64) has “always been the dream” for both father and son, said Dean, adding: “We intend to create a horticultural hub in the heart of Hooton Roberts.”

Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “Congratulations to Dean and Glenn on their visionary approach.

“By offering unique, locally grown perennials, Hooton’s Walled Nursery taps into an unmet demand.

“Dean and Glenn's commitment to quality, sustainability, and personalised service positions them as a trusted partner for garden enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With historical roots dating back to the 1700s, this venture is more than a business — it’s a heritage revival.

“We anticipate that Hooton’s Walled Nursery will become a hub for plant aficionados, fostering community engagement and economic growth, and wish them continued success as they cultivate this green legacy.”

The nursery, based on Doncaster Road, opened on March 20.