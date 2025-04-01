'Fantastic' fitness sessions come to Rotherham

New Reformer Pilates sessions are now available at Pivotal - pic by Kerrie Beddows

FITNESS fans who previously had to travel outside Rotherham to access classes have welcomed the arrival of one of 2025’s biggest trends to the borough.

Pivotal Health and Wellbeing CIC has become the first venue in Rotherham to offer Reformer Pilates classes – a low-impact workout using a specialised machine instead of being mat-based, which is renowned for its ability to improve strength, flexibility, and posture.

The non-profit health and wellness organisation, which provides funded and affordable fitness and wellbeing sessions, is now offering the classes at its Fitzwilliam Road studio facility.

Abbey Clayton, lead project manager at Pivotal Health and Wellbeing, said: “With Reformer Pilates being dubbed one of 2025’s biggest fitness trends, we’re thrilled to bring this transformative exercise to our wonderful

community here in Rotherham – especially as many of our residents previously had to travel to Sheffield and Doncaster to access classes.

“Reformer Pilates uses a specialised machine with springs and pulleys to add resistance and support.

“It's a low-impact, high-benefit form of exercise that enhances core stability, balance, and mobility which makes it perfect for all fitness levels.

“It also helps with injury prevention and rehabilitation plus has lots of positive mental health benefits.

“Our small class sizes allow us to provide a personalised experience, helping people truly understand their bodies and get the most out of their sessions.

”The feedback we’ve had so far has been amazing.”

One participant said: “The instructor is incredibly knowledgeable and makes every session fun, engaging and challenging.

“I’ve already noticed positive changes in my body, and the welcoming studio makes it such a great place to workout and try something new.”

Added Abbey: “While we’re incredibly proud to be leading the way in Rotherham with Reformer Pilates, and now offering Pay As You Go and block-booking class options, we recognise cost and accessibility can be barriers for many.

“That’s why we’re actively seeking funding to make Reformer Pilates accessible to those in our community who would otherwise struggle to attend.

“We believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience the benefits of this fantastic form of exercise, regardless of their circumstances.”