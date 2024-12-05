'Fantastic festive event' for merry Mexborough

Children enjoyed fairground rides at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on recently - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

IT WAS a sparkling seasonal start to the festive season as crowds gathered for the annual Christmas lights switch-on in Mexborough.

The area's very own ‘resident Santa’ Tommy Joyce MBE was the star attraction for local children, assisted by Buddy the Elf and the team at Grupo Bimbo/Takis.

Doncaster Radio team once again compèred the event while Rebecca Sparkle Browne entertained the crowds with festive songs.

There were also attractions or event support care of Tuby's Funfairs, Uncle Les’s Ices, Marbles Makeup, Coffee Cup Cafe, Gala Tent, Food Aware CIC, Re-Read, Mexborough Family Hub, SMILE Mexborough, Newstyme, Well Doncaster, Alan Leonard, Market Asset Management, and Mexborough Neighbourhood Network.

Father Christmas and his elf were joined by Cllr Sean Gibbons and Bruce Edwards from Rotherham and Doncaster Radio, for the switch on of Mexborough's Christmas Lights - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

Debi Greenough, chair of Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive, said: "I am hugely proud of our MECi team of volunteers who managed to pull off another fantastic event for our local families, residents and businesses."

Mexborough First Cllr Sean Gibbons said: "It is always an honour to be involved in the annual Mexborough Christmas event.

“Huge thanks to MECi for organising once again and to our local Doncaster Council Your Life Doncaster - South Area team and Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team for event stewarding support.

“Also for helping to ensure Santa’s Sleigh arrived at his grotto safely, special thanks to Rotherham Sitwell Rotary once again.”

Family fun on the Hook a Duck stall at the switch on of Mexborough's Christmas Lights recently - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Cllr Gibbons added: “We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and please do visit Mexborough town centre throughout December and support our local businesses.

“Next year's date for the Christmas Lights Switch-on in Mexborough has already been confirmed as Thursday, November 27 2025 from 4-7pm.”