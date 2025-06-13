'Fantastic' feedback from care homes on 'myth-busting' seminars

Staff from Dearne Hall and Swinton Grange at the seminar

CARE homes in the Dearne Valley are among the first to benefit from a series of ‘myth-busting’ seminars run by a local funeral director.

Newsome’s Funeral Directors, based in Swinton, is behind the ‘Dispel the Myths’ seminars now running throughout the year across Rotherham.

Bryan Bednall, business leader with more than two decades of funeral experience, said: “I oversee all our seminar and training at Newsome’s.

“We have worked with many care homes assisting with residents’ passing and now hosting the ‘role of the funeral director’ seminars.

“We understand it’s a difficult topic but understanding the process can make all the difference for the care home, the team based there, and, of course, the families they support.

“It’s an emotional moment for everyone and that’s why we are offering free places at these interactive and informative seminars which are designed to shed light on the funeral process and dispel some common myths.”

The first care homes to participate included Anchor – Dearne Hall Care Home in Bolton-Upon-Dearne and Swinton Grange Care Home.

Funeral arranger Carmel Smith said: “These were really well-received – the feedback from both Dearne Hall and Swinton Grange staff was fantastic, so much so we have another two booked for July.

“We don’t run them at specific times – we run them around the care home rotas and staffing levels bespoke to each home – are are looking to expand the number of care homes taking part across the borough.”

Care homes wishing to find out more should contact Carmel on 01709 57155.