Fans limes stunt ahead of triumphant Reytons show praised by band-members
But the Link of Limes – passing slices of outsized polystyrene limes between fans at locations across the country – ended up as much more.
Earlier this week, it had raised approaching £4,000 through an internet fundraiser and galvanised many friendships among like-minded fans.
The slices were acquired in a junk shop on the south coast and spent months being passed around a fan base, before gravitating to Rotherham ahead of Saturday’s Clifton Park spectacular.
Many of those who had taken stewardship of the slices met at Woodlands Club ahead of the show, with around 80 turning up to share their stories.
The fruits ended up onstage during the show – with band-members praising the efforts of fans.
Money raised will go towards supporting a refuge for women and children affected by domestic violence.
Julie Hodgkinson was among the fans involved and she said the result was “just amazing”.
“They had them on stage and Johnny made a big thing of saying they had nothing to do with it, that it was the community around them,” she added. “Rich and Johnny held them and there was a big cheer.”
It is unclear what the future now holds for the limes, which symbolise the song Slice of Lime, but Julie said she hoped they would continue to circulate to help raise money. She is also hopeful that, at some point, The Reytons may return to Clifton Park for a follow-up show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.