Family tributes to Rotherham football fan killed in road crash

Tragic: Jordan's death is still being investigated

A ROTHERHAM man has died in hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Sheffield city centre, police have confirmed.

Jordan Hattersley, aged 36, from Treeton, was in Suffolk Road at the junction with Granville Road when it is understood a red Lexus collided with him as he crossed the street.

That happened around 7.25pm on November 29 and Mr Hattersley died in hospital earlier this month.

He had been walking to the Sheffield United ground with his father and two younger siblings to watch Sheffield United play Sunderland when the collision occurred.

His father, Richard Hattersley, said he was truly grateful to the other match goers who stopped to help and support the family at the scene.

“Jordan was devoted to Sheffield United.

“It was his main outlet after his family. He was following his passion, and at the matches he was an inspiration and role model to his brother and sister. We are all devastated by his loss,” he said.

Jordan worked as a computer engineer for Kerridge Commercial Systems in Tankersley, having joined the company eighteen years ago as a call handler under its previous name, MAM Software, and worked his way up through the organisation.

Jordan and his wife Kirsty had been together for thirteen years before marrying this year in Cyprus.

“We thought we had time. We should have had time. We were at the height of our relationship, on cloud nine and just high on life and it’s all been ripped away in a split second,” said Kirsty.

She said Jordan was “an all-round good person” who would go out of his way to help others and the family had taken some small comfort in donating his organs and saving other families from the grief they are now facing.

“He’s given the gift of life this Christmas,” Kirsty said.

Kirsty also praised the staff on the critical care ward at the Northern General Hospital for the way they tried to save Jordan and had looked after the whole family.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, and those who may have relevant dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 828 of November 29, 2024 when you get in touch.