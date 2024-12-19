Family-run electrical shop to switch off for final time
All Types Electric, on Fitzwilliam Road, will close for good on Christmas Eve after more than 50 years of trading.
The shop opened in 1972 and has since been a popular choice for many private and trade customers who value supporting local businesses.
But the changing economic times have contributed to the decision to call time.
"It is sad close and it’s due to a combination of things,” said Sue O’Brien, who has run the business with brother, Melvyn, and family in recent years.
"We are getting older and we have not got other family coming in.
"We are also not as busy as we used to be.
"There are more shops now and it is more difficult to get things at good prices.”
All Types Electric is one of Rotherham’s oldest surviving independent shops and enjoyed a loyal customer base down the years.
"We have a lot of long-standing customers,” said Sue.
“We have people coming in who came in when we first opened.
"The shop was opened by our parents and then it was just my mum, Maureen, who ran it.
"It has been an established family business all this time.”
The shop is selling off lots of items at reduced prices before the shutters come down for the final time on Tuesday, also giving customers a last chance to say goodbye.
"Some of us will be looking for other jobs but most of us are going to retire,” added Sue.
"Since the news of the closure all the comments we have had have been lovely.”
