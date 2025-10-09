Family making strides to support dementia appeal

LOVED ONES: Wendy and Jonathon on holiday before his dementia diagnosis

RELATIVES of a man diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 59 are determined to put their best feet forward and raise funds for a charity’s Autumn Memory Walk.

Wendy Parker from Bramley is channelling her family’s recent struggles with dementia into action by fundraising for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity's event at Manvers Lake in honour of their loved ones.

After her husband Jonathon's diagnosis in 2023 the Rotherham couple sadly lost his beloved mum Hazel in June 2025.

Wendy, a clinical support worker for Rotherham’s Virtual Ward Team, along with Jonathon and their daughter Katie, son Daniel and grandchildren, will be taking part in the event on October 19 for the appeal which aims to raise £250,000 to transform multiple wards at Rotherham Hospital into warm, welcoming dementia-friendly spaces.

MAKING STRIDES: Wendy and Jonathon Parker from Bramley are taking part in the event

Wendy said: “Jonathon was diagnosed with Lewy Bodies Dementia at 59 and it was a huge shock to us all.

“We started to notice changes in Jonathon around two years before his diagnosis, such as forgetting simple things such as how to drive, and subtle personality changes.

“My husband worked on the railways for 25 years and was always so active, he loved his job.

“That was two years ago and we’ve been trying to navigate dementia as a family ever since. “Jonathon’s dementia has progressed – he now struggles to do everyday tasks such as use a knife and fork and he needs help getting dressed.” She added: “It feels so unfair – my husband is 62 and should be enjoying his retirement, and instead, he is struggling every day.” Speaking about the autumn event, hosted in partnership with Barnsley Hospital Charity and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, she said: “Jonathon spent his entire life providing for us and I just want to give him the best life that he has left, in any way I can.

“When I saw the hospital were raising money to improve the hospital environment for people with dementia, me and my family really wanted to support in any way we can.

“I know if Jonathon is ever admitted to hospital, he will find it extremely frightening and confusing.

“Anything that can be done to improve services for people like my husband will be really beneficial.”

Rachael Dawes, Head of charity and engagement at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said: “We are raising an ambitious £250,000 to enhance the hospital experience for patients with dementia, and it’s thanks to families like Wendy’s that we’re getting closer to our goal.

“We are thrilled that the Parkers, along with many other local families, will be joining us for our Autumn Memory Walk. As well as taking part to remember those we have lost, we are also welcoming families to walk for those living with dementia, as dementia can mean losing a loved one long before we physically say goodbye.

“This event is a special way to celebrate their loved ones life and their memories of them.”

For more information and to sign up to the event visit http://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/autumn-memory-walk.