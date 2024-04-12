Family business with the personal touch switches 'destination' after 40 years

The team at Rotherham Embroidery, from left to right are: Antony O'Mara, Holly Walker, Donna Blackband, Halie Vernon and Terry Krause - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Rotherham Embroidery @ Discount Sports – run by father and son Terry Krause and Antony O'Mara – opened the doors to the new expanded business on Howard Street after being previously based at three units in Centenary Market Hall straight opposite.

Terry first started as a trader in the market in the mid-eighties, initially opening a stall in what is now the newspaper kiosk, selling pop music merchandise.

He then took on a stall outside selling sportswear and footwear and, as trade improved, moved inside to a bigger unit.

Son Antony (39) came on board 20 years ago, enabling the business to expand into printing services and they introduced embroidery six years ago after investing in new technology, personalising everything from mugs and soft toys to workwear and football kits.

Terry's wife Christine is also a background partner looking after the office and administrative side of the business.

It was embracing technology early on that helped grow the business, said 68-year-old Terry.

“We had competition from the national chains and then supermarkets being built around us and then along came Amazon.

“Things change rapidly and you have to change with the times.

“You have to be tenacious and keep going.”The market redevelopment was “part of the appeal” of the new site.

“As the council was moving us all out to pop-up shops and then back at a later date, we decided to invest in new premises as well as new technology.

“We were getting short of space, but now we have moved we have been able to expand.”

The team – which includes employees Holly Walker, Donna Blackband, and Halie Vernon – continues to be supported by customers old and new.

“We have been supported by a good level of customers, some really nice people, over the years,” said Terry.

“It's that personal touch and that connection.