Family and celebs to unite for annual memorial football match

SCORING FOR CHARITY: David Rudman FC Charity Football Team

RELATIVES of a much-missed Millers fan will be hoping for ‘pitch perfect’ weather – when they take on celebrities in an annual fundraising match.

Mark Rudman, of Wickersley, has hosted the charity match each year since his beloved dad and RUFC fan David Rudman passed away at Rotherham Hospital in 2020 following a short battle with liver and kidney failure.

This year’s free event, raising money for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, will take place at Stavely Stadium on July 13 from 2pm, with Mark assembling a star-studded team including noughties R&B band The Big Brovaz, ex-professional footballer David Bentley, and Radio DJ Ryan Swain taking on players from David Rudman FC.

Mark said: “My family wanted to honour my dad’s memory and to mark the anniversary of his death by doing something positive.

“We couldn’t think of a better way than a charity football match because my dad was a huge Rotherham United Football Club fan.

“We have some brilliant players lined up and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has signed up to take part so far.

“We’re hoping for pitch perfect weather and for a real festival spirit at the event, with lots of family friendly activities to keep everyone entertained such as a face painter, children’s games, refreshments and a DJ.

“I’ve chosen to raise funds for my local NHS charity because the doctors and nurses who cared for my dad were amazing.

“We were devastated to lose him but he could not have been cared for better when it really mattered the most.

“Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has also cared for me, as well as my two daughters Sophie and Mia when they were born, too, so this is my way of saying thank you.”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising for the charity, said: “We are so thankful to Mark and his family who organise this annual event and raise money for a cause so close to their heart.

“Every donation made to Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity helps us provide essential resources, projects and equipment that the NHS cannot fund, all of which directly benefits patients and their families in Rotherham.”