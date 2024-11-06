Rob Moore and Angie Wilshire of Crampton and Moore (left) with Rachael Dawes of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity

FAMILIES with babies in the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital will be able to switch off from the stressful environment by switching on three brand new TVs following a generous company's donations.

TV, appliance and kitchen firm Crampton and Moore gifted three televisions for rooms in the recently refurbished unit as part Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity's Tiny Toes campaign.

The appeal saw a complete refurbishment of the unit to enhance heating, lighting, and accessibility, and create additional space – the first time it has been revamped in 40 years.

Other enhancements included refurbished bedrooms where parents can stay with their little one and a renovated kitchen and family room to prepare refreshments and relax.

Crampton and Moore managing director Robert Moore said: “Having a child in the neonatal unit is a time of great anxiety for every parent and we hope that our gift will at least increase their comfort during their time at hospital.

“As a South Yorkshire company, we are happy to be supporting the local community as we know that the neonatal unit is a much valued resource for the people of Rotherham.”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to receive the TVs because it helped us to add the homely finishing touches to the family bedrooms on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.

“The rooms are an extra special part of the unit as they allow the parents to stay close to their precious new-borns.

“The TVs create a sense of normality for families at such an emotional and stressful time and we couldn’t be more grateful to Crampton and Moore for boosting our Tiny Toes appeal.”

Crampton and Moore was launched in 1966 and remains a family business, with clients including Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.

Last year the award-winning electrical specialist last year launched a new showroom, warehouse and distribution hub at Waverley.

The company has supported RHCC previously at its Golf Day, donating a £2,000 voucher for a new kitchen to the appeal, sponsoring the electronic score board at the event as well as entering a team.