Familiar rail tickets approaching the end of the line, Northern warns
Northern say the tickets are difficult to recycle, because of multiple materials used in production.
Even with falling use, 18 million were still issued in the 2023/4 year, down 12 per cent on the previous 12 months.
However, digital ticket use grew by 19 per cent in the same period, accounting for more than 65m tickets.
It is now expected the ‘magstripe’ format will go out of use within five years.
A Northern spokesman said: “All of our standard tickets are available in electronic format and people clearly enjoy the flexibility of buying their ticket ‘on the go’ and being able to store it on their mobile phone or tablet.
“We’re also increasingly able to offer actual ‘paper’ tickets from our ticket offices and vending machines for those who prefer a physical proof of purchase.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.