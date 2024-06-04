Familiar rail tickets approaching the end of the line, Northern warns

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
All change: These tickets could disappearAll change: These tickets could disappear
All change: These tickets could disappear
FAMILIAR ‘magstripe’ rail tickets are expected to be phased out by Northern Rail due to falling use.

Northern say the tickets are difficult to recycle, because of multiple materials used in production.

Even with falling use, 18 million were still issued in the 2023/4 year, down 12 per cent on the previous 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, digital ticket use grew by 19 per cent in the same period, accounting for more than 65m tickets.

It is now expected the ‘magstripe’ format will go out of use within five years.

A Northern spokesman said: “All of our standard tickets are available in electronic format and people clearly enjoy the flexibility of buying their ticket ‘on the go’ and being able to store it on their mobile phone or tablet.

“We’re also increasingly able to offer actual ‘paper’ tickets from our ticket offices and vending machines for those who prefer a physical proof of purchase.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.