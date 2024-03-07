Faith leaders and the Rotherham Mayor at the tree planting - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Rotherham Faith Leaders Group – together with Rotherham Council, Mayor Cllr Robert Taylor, and children from Clifton Community School – planted the oak tree near the bandstand as a “living symbol” of the group's dedication to peace-building.

It follows a 'peace statement' published by the group last November in response to global catastrophes and conflicts which was signed by faith leaders including Rev’d Matt Stone of Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, Haji Saghir Alam, from the Muslim Community of Rotherham, and Revd Canon Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster and St Paul’s Masbrough.

