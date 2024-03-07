Faith leaders join Mayor and pupils at tree-planting event
Rotherham Faith Leaders Group – together with Rotherham Council, Mayor Cllr Robert Taylor, and children from Clifton Community School – planted the oak tree near the bandstand as a “living symbol” of the group's dedication to peace-building.
It follows a 'peace statement' published by the group last November in response to global catastrophes and conflicts which was signed by faith leaders including Rev’d Matt Stone of Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, Haji Saghir Alam, from the Muslim Community of Rotherham, and Revd Canon Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster and St Paul’s Masbrough.
A spokesperson for Rotherham Faith Leaders Group said: “The oak tree, surrounded by snowdrops planted by the students, will be a living symbol of our dedication to peace-building and our commitment to safeguard the good relationships and shared values that we have worked to build in Rotherham over many years."