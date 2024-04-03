Claire Jasiok (centre) with Mayors of Rotherham (right) and Barnsley (left)

Claire Jasiok, daughter of former Rotherham mayor and current councillor Rose McNeely, has hosted the A Night to Remember ball for the last three years, with the 2023 event raising £5,000 split between Rotherham Hospice – who looked after her dad, previous Rotherham consort Vince McNeely – and Barnsley Hospice which took care of her good friend Kellee Harvey.

Claire said: “My own sister recently got diagnosed with a brain tumour and it brings you to thinking how one day we might need help, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This third ball was fabulous, by far the best we have done.

“The Mayors of Rotherham and Barnsley attended and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The Rotherham Mayor (Cllr Robert Taylor) had a sneaky extra speech from my sister who couldn't attend due to having treatment but sent her well wishes and there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

“(Entertainers) Roseanna Auckland and Steve Maycock were outstanding vocally and so was Catherine Rannus on saxophone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We raised just under £8,000 and one of our sponsors Cupid Connections topped it up to a straight £8,000 so £4,000 will go to each hospice.

“I'd like to thank event sponsors Ecogise Electrical Ltd, Cherish Event Styling, Sparkle n Shine,

Venue Vibe Photo Booths and Cupid Connections and everyone that has helped.

“It's been a pleasure to host and I received so many requests to host another in what I take as a huge compliment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Rotherham Hospice said: “We are extremely grateful for all the support Claire Jasiok has given the hospice over the years.

“The annual ball is such an incredible event, and we can’t thank her enough for all of her incredible efforts.”