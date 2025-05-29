EYUP! New mental health service launched for South Yorkshire

EYUP: The new service offers urgent mental health support by text message

A NEW mental health service aimed specifically at people in South Yorkshire has been launched.

The partnership, between NHS South Yorkshire and mental health service Shout and powered by the charity Mental Health Innovations, was launched this week and offers urgent 24/7 mental health support by text message to people across the region.

Anyone in the area experiencing anxiety, stress, loneliness, depression, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health challenges can use the service by texting the word ‘EYUP’ to 85258 at any time of day or night.

The text service is designed to provide urgent, anonymous support for people who need urgent mental health assistance, to ensure patients can access help directly, day or night, without having to wait to speak to someone face-to-face or on the telephone.

As well as providing support to members of the public, it also hoped the text service will ease pressures on mental health services.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “This is an excellent partnership between the NHS and Mental Health Innovations and enables us to provide a much needed service to the people of South Yorkshire.

“We know that some people are uncomfortable seeking face-to-face support for mental health issues so the option to have a text conversation encourages more people to reach out for help.”

He added: “If you feel like yours, or someone else’s, life is at risk from mental health crisis, please call 999.”

Victoria Hornby, chief executive officer of Mental Health Innovations, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with NHS South Yorkshire ICB to make 24/7 mental health support by text message accessible to everyone in the area.

“By offering our free, confidential text service Shout as part of the ICB (integrated care boards)'s range of services, we can help take the pressure off face-to-face and phone services while ensuring that people in distress can access urgent support.

“We know that reaching out for help can be difficult, and texting provides an accessible and discreet way for individuals to seek help whenever they need it.”

While Shout already offers a text service for mental health support, this new service has been launched to specifically support people in South Yorkshire.

The ‘Eyup’ text word has been developed with the input and support from local young people’s charity, Chilypep.

Chilypep held engagement sessions with young people from South Yorkshire to develop a specific text word that has meaning and significance to people living here.

From 27 May, to start a conversation:

Text the word ‘EYUP’ to 85258

You’ll receive four automated messages before being connected to one of Shout’s qualified mental health professionals.

Once connected, the mental health professional will listen empathetically, provide support and signpost to local services where appropriate.

The Shout service is free, anonymous, and does not appear on phone bills.

Users do not need to register, download an app, or use mobile data.

The partnership enables ICBs to meet NHS England’s advisory specifications for implementing a 24/7 crisis text message service, integrated with their local services, including the 111 phone service provision.