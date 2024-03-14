PLANS: How the completed development will look

The alterations will involve adding an extra floor to a two-storey Victorian building to increase the number of apartments to 13 from nine.

There were 11 objections and the application was narrowly dismissed by RMBC’s planning board – four votes to three – last May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meeting, Maltby Town Council chairman Cllr Chris McMahon called the proposed upward expansion of Phoenix House on Blyth Road a “monstrosity”.

Current view from Blyth Road

But applicant Mordechai Blum took the matter to the Planning Inspectorate, and has now won his appeal.

Planning inspector K Savage said: “In the wider context of the street scene, the varied building heights and ground levels means the additional height and massing of the building would not appear excessive or disruptive of an otherwise consistent pattern of development.

“From my observations on site, I am satisfied that the proposal would not lead to a harmful loss of visual connectivity with the surrounding countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For these reasons, I conclude that the proposal would preserve the character and appearance of the area.”

The development will take the overall height from 9.5 metres to 12.8.

A previous plan from the was dismissed at an appeal in 2021 because of concerns about the design of the additional storey.