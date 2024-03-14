Extra storey no ‘monstrosity’ – it will preserve character of area, appeal rules
The alterations will involve adding an extra floor to a two-storey Victorian building to increase the number of apartments to 13 from nine.
There were 11 objections and the application was narrowly dismissed by RMBC’s planning board – four votes to three – last May.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the meeting, Maltby Town Council chairman Cllr Chris McMahon called the proposed upward expansion of Phoenix House on Blyth Road a “monstrosity”.
But applicant Mordechai Blum took the matter to the Planning Inspectorate, and has now won his appeal.
Planning inspector K Savage said: “In the wider context of the street scene, the varied building heights and ground levels means the additional height and massing of the building would not appear excessive or disruptive of an otherwise consistent pattern of development.
“From my observations on site, I am satisfied that the proposal would not lead to a harmful loss of visual connectivity with the surrounding countryside.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“For these reasons, I conclude that the proposal would preserve the character and appearance of the area.”
The development will take the overall height from 9.5 metres to 12.8.
A previous plan from the was dismissed at an appeal in 2021 because of concerns about the design of the additional storey.
The Victorian character of the building was noted as having architectural merit in the new appeal, although initial proposals to include it as a “locally listed” site in the Maltby Neighbourhood Plan were not taken forward.