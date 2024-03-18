Extra accommodation approved for old pumping station site on Doncaster Road

EXPANDED house-share accommodation behind East Dene’s old pumping station has been approved at the third time of asking.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:49 GMT
Pumping station cottage, Doncaster RoadaPumping station cottage, Doncaster Roada
Previous proposals asking to increase the HMO – house in multiple accommodation – from six to 12 bedrooms were rejected by Rotherham Council in 2022 and January this year.

A new plan from applicants We Invest scaled this down to ten beds, which RMBC has accepted.

A council spokesperson said approval followed this reduction in rooms and “improvements to a number of the windows and outlooks within the existing development.”

