Kati Gill

A CONCERT at Wentworth Woodhouse is set to feature a variety of performances from the world of musical theatre.

The £35 show – called A Night at the West End – takes place in the Marble Saloon and will raise funds for the big house’s preservation trust.

Guests can expect a glass of fizz on arrival before hearing songs from the likes of Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King.

Performers include Kati Gill, Beth Evans, Nick Walton, Charlotte Kenny and Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy.

Free concert programmes sponsored by B&B Press will be handed out to the audience.

The show takes place from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday, September 13. Tickets are available from wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on.

Profits from the event help towards the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse’s house and gardens.