The KCM family team with managing director Gareth Hickling (right)

A FAMILY-RUN Rotherham-based waste management specialist is expanding its environmentally friendly services into Sheffield.

KCM, which was launched in Rotherham in 1989 by brothers Mark and Philip Hickling and now employs three generations of the Hickling family, is based at an eight-acre site at Ginhouse Lane in Rotherham and made up of more than 140 waste management professionals.

Now the company has acquired an abandoned two-acre waste disposal site at Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield and, after a major upgrade programme, is bringing its full range of services – including skip hire, household waste, trade waste bins and collection and confidential and secure document disposal – to the heart of the city.

Managing director Gareth Hickling said: “The fact that everything is hand sorted makes us pretty unique in the area.

“No matter what the level of waste or its source, our aim is to recycle to the highest specification, ensuring that the smallest amount of material possible goes to landfill.

“We know that wood, metals, plastics and even simple garden refuse can be recycled if properly sorted and we even already have two biomass plants on site.

“In the main, only asbestos and abrasives are left by the end of our rigorous sorting process and these are then safely disposed of following all current industry guidelines.”

The new Cricket Inn Road depot site has been cleared and refurbished by the KCM team, working in close association with the Environment Agency and Sheffield City Council.

“KCM already serves Rotherham, Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Worksop and the surrounding areas,” said Gareth, “but this new site is a major step forward in our plans for major expansion.

“We are a proud family business with our roots firmly planted in Rotherham and South Yorkshire and this move into Sheffield reflects the scale of our ambitions for the future.”

He added: “We already have many existing customers in Sheffield so being able to transport their waste to the new site will have a major impact on our carbon footprint.”